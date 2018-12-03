Top Arizona Officials Certify November Election Results

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other top state officials on Monday certified the results of November's general election that gave the Republican governor a second term but also elected the state's first Democratic U.S. Senator since the mid-1990s.

The signing of the official election canvass by Ducey, outgoing Secretary of State Michele Reagan, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales is a formality that spotlights changes in Arizona's political direction.

Although the Republican Ducey won re-election by 14 percentage points over Democrat David Garcia, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was elected to the Senate with a 2 percentage point margin of victory.

Democrats also won top statewide races for the first time this decade, including secretary of state, schools superintendent and a corporation commission seat.

Reagan noted there 2.4 million votes cast statewide in the Nov. 6 balloting and that turnout for the 2018 midterm in Arizona was 17 percentage points higher than the previous midterm.