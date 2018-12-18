© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI Releases Identity of Shooter at Home on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 18, 2018 at 3:20 PM MST
The FBI has released the identity of a man who fatally shot himself and three other people and critically wounded a fifth person at a home in northwestern New Mexico last month.

The FBI said Tuesday that the shooter in the Nov. 13 incident at a home in the Navajo Nation community of Tsayatoh was 41-year-old Anthony Bahe of Chinle, Arizona, and that the woman who was wounded is continuing to recover.

The FBI said previously that preliminary information indicated that the incident was an act of domestic violence and the agency said Tuesday that its investigation was continuing and no additional could be released.

Associated Press
