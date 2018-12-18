© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tonalea Man Gets Prison for Assaulting Tribal Police Officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 18, 2018 at 5:38 AM MST
19446499595_7a7229c0b2_b.jpg
Eugenio Roig/Flickr
/

A Tonalea man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for assaulting a Navajo Nation police officer.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Randell William Lane got a 26-month prison term Monday.

He also was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Phoenix to three years of supervised release.

Lane previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

Authorities say a tribal police officer tried to arrest Lane on March 12 but he resisted, ran to his vehicle and grabbed a machete.

After the officer persuaded Lane to drop the machete, Lane reportedly lunged at the officer.

A struggle ensued with Lane trying to take the officer's gun.

Lane was arrested after a second police officer arrived on the scene.

 

news_donate_19.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal NewsNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content