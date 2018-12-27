Liam, Emma Again Top ArizonaNames of Babies Born in 2018

Liam and Emma are the most popular baby names in Arizona for the third year in a row.

The state Department of Health Services says Emma was the top name for girls in 2018 while Liam topped the boys list.

The top five girl names for 2018 are Emma, Olivia, Mia, Isabella and Sophia, while Liam is followed on the boys list by Noah, Sebastian, Oliver and Benjamin

The department's preliminary list of 2018 baby names released Thursday comes from birth certificates submitted to the department's Bureau of Vital Records.

An official count of the year's top baby names will be verified and posted online at the department's websitein February.