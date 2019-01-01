© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff, Other Cities Prepare for Legal Battle Over Prop 126

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published January 1, 2019 at 6:00 AM MST
Flagstaff and other cities around Arizona are preparing for a legal fight in the New Year over a ballot measure that ends new taxes on services. 

The bill’s authors argued it covers any time you pay for something, but don’t walk away with anything in your hands, like pet grooming to realtor’s fees.

But according to some, the bill isn’t specific enough about what qualifies as a service.

David Wells is the research director for the Grand Canyon Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

He spoke with KNAU’s Zac Ziegler about a policy paper he wrote before the election warning of this problem.

Read the Grand Canyon Institute's paper here.

