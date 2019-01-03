Arizona Daily Sun Names Advertising Director as Publisher

The advertising director of the Arizona Daily Sun has been named the newspaper's publisher.

Colleen Brady succeeds Don Rowley, who retired in late September after 23 years at the Flagstaff paper. Brady had been serving as interim general manager.

The newspaper is owned by Lee Enterprises and has a daily circulation of 6,500 and 8,000 on Sunday.

Brady says she'll strive to be involved in and listen to the needs of the community, and build partnerships.

She joined the newspaper in 2015. She's also worked for newspapers in Kansas and Missouri.