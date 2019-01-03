© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Child Killed in Crash That Closed Southbound I-17 for Hours

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2019 at 1:50 PM MST
A collision on southbound Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Black Canyon City killed a child and closed the route between Phoenix and northern Arizona for about four hours Thursday morning.

The state Department of Public Safety said a 10-year-old girl was killed and at least two other people were injured in a rollover crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound lanes of I-17 reopened around 7:30 a.m. and that northbound lanes of I-17 were unaffected by the closure.

Sunset Point is 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

