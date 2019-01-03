© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Discarded Fireworks Called Likely Cause for Cottonwood Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2019 at 1:58 PM MST
City of Cottonwood on Facebook
Authorities say discarded fireworks apparently are to blame for a fire that damaged a residential garage and smoke damage to a home in Cottonwood.

The city Fire and Medical Department reports that the homeowner used a garden hose to extinguish most of the fire Wednesday night but that firefighters put out a smoldering fire that they found in the wall of the garage.

Officials say investigators determined that the fire started in a garbage can in the garage.

Associated Press
