Discarded Fireworks Called Likely Cause for Cottonwood Fire
Authorities say discarded fireworks apparently are to blame for a fire that damaged a residential garage and smoke damage to a home in Cottonwood.
The city Fire and Medical Department reports that the homeowner used a garden hose to extinguish most of the fire Wednesday night but that firefighters put out a smoldering fire that they found in the wall of the garage.
Officials say investigators determined that the fire started in a garbage can in the garage.