Settlement Provides $22M of Debt Relief for Arizona Students

A settlement will provide $22 million in debt relief for Arizona students who attended certain for-profit schools and online courses.

The state Attorney's Office says over 6,000 Arizonans are eligible for debt relief under the settlement with Schaumburg, Illinois-based Career Education Corp. and its related entities.

CEC is a for-profit education company that operated schools across the country, including multiple campuses in Arizona that are no longer in business.

The multistate settlement includes CEC's agreement to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and to forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally.

State attorneys general alleged that CEC engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, including misleading prospective students about actual costs, the transferability of credits, accreditation, program offerings and accurate job placement rates.

Per Arizona Attorney General mark Brnovich, the list of nationwide CEC schools includes:

American InterContinental University

Briarcliffe College

Brooks Institute

Collins College

Colorado Technical University

Harrington College of Design

Katharine Gibbs School - Philadelphia

Le Cordon Bleu

Missouri College

Sanford-Brown Colleges and Institutes