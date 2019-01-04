© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

US Court to Reconsider Appeal on Arizona Election Issues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2019 at 1:44 PM MST
A federal appeals court will reconsider its earlier ruling against a challenge to Arizona's restrictions on collection of early ballots and refusing to count votes cast in the wrong precinct.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday a larger panel of judges will review an appeal of a trial judge's denial of the challenge by Democratic Party officials who said Arizona's practices disproportionately affect minority voters.

A three-judge panel on Sept. 12 ruled that not counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and making third-party ballot harvesting a felony created "a minimal burden."

The Sept. 12 ruling also said the Republican-led Legislature did not intend to discriminate when it enacted the 2016 law that allows only family members and caregivers to deliver early ballots to polling places.

KNAU and Arizona News electionsArizonaearly ballotingArizona LegislatureCourt of AppealsNinth Circuit Court of Appeals
Associated Press
