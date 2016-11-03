© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals Court To Revisit Arizona Ballot Collection Law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2016 at 8:58 AM MST
57bcc19722aa0.image_.jpg
AP Photo/Ryan Van Velzer
/

A dramatically divided federal appeals court has voted to reconsider a ruling where a panel of its judges refused to block a new Arizona law making it a felony to collect early ballots from voters.

Wednesday's order from the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals assigns an 11 judge panel to reconsider the case just six days before the election. A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an effort by the state and national Democratic parties and some voters to block the law. They allege it violates the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act because it hurts minorities' ability to cast ballots.

The law bars get-out-the vote groups from collecting ballots from voters and delivering them to election offices.

Two appeals court judges wrote opposing opinions about rehearing the case.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsvotingearly ballotingCourt of Appeals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content