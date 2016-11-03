Appeals Court To Revisit Arizona Ballot Collection Law

A dramatically divided federal appeals court has voted to reconsider a ruling where a panel of its judges refused to block a new Arizona law making it a felony to collect early ballots from voters.

Wednesday's order from the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals assigns an 11 judge panel to reconsider the case just six days before the election. A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an effort by the state and national Democratic parties and some voters to block the law. They allege it violates the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act because it hurts minorities' ability to cast ballots.

The law bars get-out-the vote groups from collecting ballots from voters and delivering them to election offices.

Two appeals court judges wrote opposing opinions about rehearing the case.