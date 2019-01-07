© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Company Looks Into Buying Northern Arizona Coal Mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2019
A Navajo Nation energy company studying the purchase of a coal-fired plant on the reservation says it's now looking into the mine that supplies it, too.

The tribal government asked the Navajo Transitional Energy Company in October to look into acquiring the Navajo Generating Station. Its owners are closing it at the end of the year, citing cheaper power from natural gas.

The energy company says it wants to keep the plant and Kayenta Mine open for at least another 10 years.

Peabody Energy owns the mine and had launched an effort to find a new buyer for the power plant to sustain its own business. A spokeswoman for Peabody did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The Navajo Nation relies heavily on the coal industry for revenue.

