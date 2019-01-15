© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jonathan Nez To Be Sworn In As Navajo Nation President

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 15, 2019 at 4:57 AM MST
Jonathan Nez will be sworn in Tuesday as the next president on the country's largest Native American reservation.

He and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer will take the oath of office at an indoor sports arena in Fort Defiance, north of the Navajo Nation capital.

The two easily won November's general election to lead the tribe for the next four years.

Outgoing President Russell Begaye did not advance beyond the August primary election.

Nez was raised in Shonto and has served as the community's vice president, as a tribal lawmaker and as a county supervisor. Most recently, he was the tribe's vice president.

He and Lizer will have to confront a loss in revenue and jobs if a power plant and coal mine close in December as expected.

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nation
Associated Press
