Federal Government Exempts Arizona Tribes from Medicaid Work Requirements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 22, 2019 at 3:31 PM MST
dq-Nez-wins1.jpg
Navajo Times/Donovan Quintero
/

Arizona has become the first state in the U.S. allowed to exempt tribal members from Medicaid work requirements. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Native American leaders say the new Trump administration rules would have threatened tribal sovereignty.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services announced last week that 120,000 Arizonans who receive benefits will have to prove they’re working or participating in community service or education.

But federal health officials also approved the state’s request to exempt tribal members from the requirements.

Navajo Nation officials had pushed for an exemption. President Jonathan Nez says work requirements would harm Navajo families, and violate the federal trust responsibility to provide healthcare for Native Americans. Nez hopes the decision will provide a model for other tribes seeking similar exemptions.

Arizona’s Medicaid work requirements will likely go into effect in January of next year.

KNAU and Arizona News MedicaidArizonahealthcareLocal NewsNavajo NationJonathan NezTribes
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
