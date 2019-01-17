© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump Nominates Liburdi to Fill US District Court Vacancy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2019 at 2:03 PM MST
liburdi_michael_large.png
www.gtlaw.com
/

President Donald Trump has nominated a lawyer who formerly was Gov. Doug Ducey's top staff attorney to become a U.S. District judge for Arizona.

Recently appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally praised Trump's selection of Michael Liburdi of Scottsdale to fill a vacancy and said he was recommended by former Sen. Jon Kyl and the late Sen. John McCain.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Liburdi currently is a shareholder with the Phoenix office of Greenberg Traurig.

He served as Ducey's general counsel during Ducey's first term.

Liburdi teaches election law at Arizona State University's law school where he is an adjunct professor.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonajudgesDoug DuceyFederal Governmentlegal
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content