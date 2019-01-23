© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Who Pleaded Guilty in Girl's Death Wants to Change Plea

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2019 at 1:18 PM MST
rector.jpg

A man awaiting sentencing in the death of an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl says he wants to withdraw his plea.

Justin James Rector had pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder after deciding to represent himself in the case. Authorities say Isabella Grogan-Cannella had been strangled in September 2014.

Rector wrote a brief note to the judge saying the plea agreement was unjust and wants a chance to explain.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Kingman. The judge also will take up his request to delay the Jan. 30 sentencing date.

Under the plea agreement, Rector faces life in prison.

The 30-year-old Rector had been a guest in Isabella's home when she was reported missing. Her body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
