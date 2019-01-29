© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Jeff Flake Says He Won't Challenge Trump in 2020

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2019 at 10:53 AM MST
flake_3.jpg
Politico

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says he hopes a Republican will challenge President Donald Trump's re-election bid, but it won't be him.

Flake, who did not seek re-election in 2018, frequently tangled with Trump and often said he hoped a Republican would challenge Trump in 2020. Flake told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday "that somebody won't be me. I will not be a candidate."

Flake retired this month and is now a CBS News contributor. He says that it's "a difficult path" for any Republican to challenge Trump in a primary but that he still hopes someone will do so.

Flake was a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019. Previously, he represented Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the House.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaJeff FlakeUS SenatePolitics2020 Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content