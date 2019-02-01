© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Study: Phoenix Residents Support Restoration, Forest Closures

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 1, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
adrienne_soder_-_credit_nau.jpg
NAU News
/

A new study from Northern Arizona University shows Phoenix residents are willing to pay for forest restoration projects that protect the Salt and Verde watersheds, but they value some benefits of restoration more than others. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Survey respondents prioritized projects that protect wildlife habitat or improve surface water quality. They were willing to pay about $40 as a one-time fee for those projects, compared to just $1 for projects focused on groundwater recharge.

Adrienne Soder is one of the study’s authors. She says more research is needed to understand that disconnect between surface and groundwater resources. "Phoenix residents are drilled with: you’re water comes from the Salt-Verde Rivers and from the Colorado River," she says. "In their mind their water resources come from surface water, so that could be an explanation."

The study also found support for preserving culturally significant areas, and for forest closures during wildfire season, even though a majority of respondents said they use the forest for recreation. Soder says, "I think that just ties back to being connected to something and caring about something, you're willing to sacrifice to protect it."

Soder says this research puts dollar numbers on benefits that aren’t normally thought of in economic terms. The researchers plan to create a map with the findings so land managers can pinpoint areas where restoration is valued.

news_donate_29.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverPhoenixwatereconomyEnvironmentNAULocal NewsVerde RiverScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content