© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

VW Doles Out Last of Settlement Owed to Arizona Consumers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2019 at 12:59 PM MST
vw-1665127_1280.jpg

Volkswagen has completed restitution for Arizona consumers who bought or leased vehicles involved in an emissions cheating scandal.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday that more than 1,800 restitution checks have been mailed.

The checks, each worth $1,000, are part of a $40 million settlement reached in May 2018 over VW's so-called "clean diesel" vehicles.

Volkswagen has paid $10.5 million to 6,700 Arizonans.

The company also paid $20 million for state education funding. The remaining money went to legal costs and other fraud cases.

Arizona pursued a consumer lawsuit over allegations that Volkswagen's diesel engines cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Volkswagen has acknowledged the cars were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while driving.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentArizonaAttorney General Mark Brnovichlegalcivil court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content