VW Doles Out Last of Settlement Owed to Arizona Consumers

Volkswagen has completed restitution for Arizona consumers who bought or leased vehicles involved in an emissions cheating scandal.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday that more than 1,800 restitution checks have been mailed.

The checks, each worth $1,000, are part of a $40 million settlement reached in May 2018 over VW's so-called "clean diesel" vehicles.

Volkswagen has paid $10.5 million to 6,700 Arizonans.

The company also paid $20 million for state education funding. The remaining money went to legal costs and other fraud cases.

Arizona pursued a consumer lawsuit over allegations that Volkswagen's diesel engines cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Volkswagen has acknowledged the cars were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while driving.