KNAU and Arizona News

Police: Cottonwood Man Fatally Shot Self in City Building

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2019 at 4:45 PM MST
cottonwood_p.s._building.jpg
Google Maps
/

Police in Cottonwood say a 74-year-old man is dead after fatally shooting himself inside a city building.

They say a family member contacted Cottonwood police Tuesday morning to check on Lloyd Wingfield because they were concerned he was suicidal.

Officers arrived at his home, but couldn't make contact with him.

Later in the day, authorities say Wingfield went to the Cottonwood Public Safety building where he entered the main lobby area and shot himself in the head.

Wingfield was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the motive for the suicide remains unclear and is under investigation.

Tags

policecrimeCottonwoodmental health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
