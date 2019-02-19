© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Data Breach Hits Restaurants, Hotels Across Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM MST
ec-cash-1750490_1920.jpg

A data breach may have compromised the personal information of customers who patronized any of 50 Arizona businesses last month.

North Country Business Products says an investigation of "suspicious activity" led to the discovery that an unauthorized party deployed malware to numerous businesses it serves.

The outside party potentially had access to credit and debit card information of consumers who patronized certain restaurants and hotels between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24.

The affected businesses encompass several cities including metropolitan Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.

North Country officials say the issue has since been corrected.

They have set up a help line for consumers. They also encourage people to review account statements for signs of identity theft and fraud.

