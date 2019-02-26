© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. House Bill Would Assist Tribal Domestic Violence Victims

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 26, 2019 at 1:51 PM MST
Ohall.jpg
Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic
/

Arizona Democrat Tom O’Halleran is cosponsoring a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to provide resources for survivors of domestic violence in tribal communities. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

The bill is called the Securing Urgent Resources Vital to Indian Victim Empowerment, or SURVIVE Act. It would create a tribal grant program through the Justice Department mandating that 5 percent of federal money allocated for crime victims benefits tribal members.

In 2018, the Crime Victims Fund awarded nearly $3.5 billion to local victim assistance programs. But according to Rep. O’Halleran, less than 1 percent typically goes to Native American survivors.

If passed, the bipartisan bill would support legal, medical and counseling services for women and children in Indian Country. New Mexico Democrat Deb Haaland and Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole have are also cosponsors.

According to the National Congress of American Indians, Native American women experience domestic violence at rates 50 percent higher than other groups.

news_donate_25.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News congresscrimenative americansviolenceLocal NewsTom O'HalleranTribesU.S. House of Representatives
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content