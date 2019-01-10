© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Officials Meet with Local Community About Shutdown Effects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 10, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
_dsc1241__1280x848_.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

Grand Canyon National Park officials held a community meeting Wednesday about the federal government shutdown. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, employees and residents voiced a variety concerns. 

Park officials briefed the crowd on the how the shutdown is affecting employee benefits, rent for government housing, and other issues. Federal workers are now set to miss their next paycheck as the shutdown nears its fourth week. According to the officials, however, they’re guaranteed to eventually be paid.

_dsc1253__1280x810_.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/
Visitors at Mather Point on the South Rim Tue, Jan. 8.

One concern brought up by a community member is whether the park is currently able to fully protect natural and archeological resources, and follow federal laws like the Endangered Species Act.

"The short answer is we’re not. We do not have appropriated money from the federal government to accomplish those tasks. The hard, cold truth is that many, many very important, very critical things are not being done," Grand Canyon Chief Ranger Matthew Vandzura told attendees of the meeting.

In addition, federal officials will soon end their agreement with the state of Arizona to fund basic services at the park. Officials will begin using saved money collected at entrance stations earmarked for future Grand Canyon maintenance projects. The state is currently paying $65,000 a week for trash collection and other basic functions.

news_donate_7.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcongressArizonaEndangered SpeciesLocal NewsDonald TrumpFederal Governmentarchaeology
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content