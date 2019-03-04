© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Bill Would Allow Loaded Guns in Cars at Schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:25 PM MST
The Arizona House has voted to let adults leave loaded guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

  Arizona already allows unloaded weapons in vehicles driven by adults.

Republicans say the measure approved in a party-line vote Monday would reduce the risk of accidental shootings from parents loading and unloading their guns. They also say it would protect parents from accidentally breaking the law if they forget to unload their gun before dropping their child at school.

Democrats say the legislation would make schools less safe. They say Arizona law should seek to reduce the number of guns on campuses.

The measure goes next to the Senate.

