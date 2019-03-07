© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Air Force 'Deeply Sorry' About McSally Report

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:12 AM MST
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
An Air Force spokeswoman says the Air Force is appalled and "deeply sorry" after Senator Martha McSally said she was raped by a superior officer.

Capt. Carrie Volpe says the criminal actions reported by McSally Wednesday before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee "violate every part of what it means to be an Airman."

She says the Air Force stands behind McSally and all victims of sexual assault, and the Air Force is committed to eliminating "reprehensible behavior" and "breach of trust."

McSally was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and served 26 years.

The Arizona Republican says she didn't report the assault because she didn't trust the system, and was ashamed and confused. McSally isn't naming the officer she says raped her.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona state capitolArizonasexual assaultMartha McSallyUS Senate
