KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation President Says No to Snow Emergency Funds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:09 PM MST
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has vetoed $3 million that the Navajo Nation Council approved for an ongoing snow emergency.

Nez said in a release Monday that he line-item vetoed the money for the Nation's 110 chapters not only because of unspent chapter funds, but also because the Nation is faced with the real possibility of a major revenue decrease due to the uncertainty of the continuation of some of the Nation's largest revenue sources.

A snow emergency declaration was issued Feb. 19. The Gallup Independent newspaper reports the Navajo Nation Council approved the $3 million appropriation on Feb. 26, even though the Office of the Auditor General and the Division of Community Development produced reports that showed unspent emergency funds of more than $2.4 million for the chapters.

