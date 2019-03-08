© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Retiring Arizona Chief Justice to Head Colorado Institute

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2019
Arizona's retiring chief justice will become the next executive director of a Colorado-based research institute focused on the American legal system.

The Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver announced Thursday that Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales will replace Rebecca Love Kourlis, the institute's founding executive director.

Bales announced Tuesday that he will retire July 31 from the Arizona high court after completing a five-year term as chief justice.

Associated Press
