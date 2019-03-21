Governor Orders Flags Lowered For Fallen Phoenix Officer

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday from sunrise to sunset to honor a Phoenix police officer fatally injured Thursday when struck by a vehicle.

Ducey's office said the governor also will ordered be lowered on Officer Paul Rutherford's interment date, which has not been set.

Police officials said the 51-year-old officer was struck while on the roadway where police were investigating a collision.

Ducey said in a statement that "Arizona's deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones" of Rutherford, and the governor said Rutherford's death "provides yet another example of the dangers faced by law enforcement every day..."

A Police Department spokesman said Rutherford was an officer for nearly 23 years, was married and had two adult children.