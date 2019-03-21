© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Orders Flags Lowered For Fallen Phoenix Officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday from sunrise to sunset to honor a Phoenix police officer fatally injured Thursday when struck by a vehicle.

Ducey's office said the governor also will ordered be lowered on Officer Paul Rutherford's interment date, which has not been set.

Police officials said the 51-year-old officer was struck while on the roadway where police were investigating a collision.

Ducey said in a statement that "Arizona's deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones" of Rutherford, and the governor said Rutherford's death "provides yet another example of the dangers faced by law enforcement every day..."

A Police Department spokesman said Rutherford was an officer for nearly 23 years, was married and had two adult children.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
