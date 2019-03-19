© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Stranded Man Who Feared Arrest Found Dead After 5-day Search

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 19, 2019 at 3:05 PM MST
3158838-1427791227.jpg
The snow-capped San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, sacred mountain to the Hopi, Navajo and other tribes, and home to the Arizona Snowbowl ski area.

Authorities say a man who likely died from exposure in northern Arizona had rejected rescue efforts because he feared arrest.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Ryan Long died last week while his female friend was found alive.

The woman's mother reported March 7 that their vehicle had become stuck 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Flagstaff.

Sheriff's spokesman Rex Gilliland says deputies called Long's cellphone and he hung up. They learned that Long believed he might have a warrant and was avoiding law enforcement.

Despite snowy and muddy conditions, searchers found the woman on a forest road the next day. She has since been treated for hypothermia.

Deputies found Long's body three days later 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast.

Gilliland says authorities found no active warrants for him.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News snowFlagstaffcrimeClimate and Weather
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content