© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

McSally Says She Spoke to Trump About McCain Comments

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2019 at 4:27 PM MST
mcsally3.jpg
Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic
/

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she talked to President Donald Trump about his comments disparaging John McCain.

McSally did not disclose Trump's response but told reporters Thursday that "he heard me."

McSally says she wanted to make sure Trump understood how Arizona feels about McCain. She says McCain is "an American hero" who is revered in his home state. She also says he and his family deserve respect.

Her comments largely echo those she made Wednesday on Twitter.

McSally is a Republican who was appointed to fill McCain's seat following his death. She's seeking to keep it in a 2020 special election.

Trump has faced pressure from across the political spectrum after days of criticism of the deceased GOP senator.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News John McCainMartha McSallyDonald TrumpUS Senate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content