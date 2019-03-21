McSally Says She Spoke to Trump About McCain Comments

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she talked to President Donald Trump about his comments disparaging John McCain.

McSally did not disclose Trump's response but told reporters Thursday that "he heard me."

McSally says she wanted to make sure Trump understood how Arizona feels about McCain. She says McCain is "an American hero" who is revered in his home state. She also says he and his family deserve respect.

Her comments largely echo those she made Wednesday on Twitter.

McSally is a Republican who was appointed to fill McCain's seat following his death. She's seeking to keep it in a 2020 special election.

Trump has faced pressure from across the political spectrum after days of criticism of the deceased GOP senator.