© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Council Passes Resolution Supporting Grand Canyon Uranium Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 26, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
Blog_Canyon_Mine_cannons_with_Grand_Canyon_Blake_McCord.jpg
Blake McCord
/

The Flagstaff City Council has again affirmed its opposition to uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. Members passed a resolution last week supporting a federal bill to permanently ban new claims on a million acres. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The nonbinding resolution cites the decades-long history of environmental impacts as well as health problems among local tribes attributed to uranium mining. It supports the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act introduced last month in the U.S. House by Tucson Democrat Raul Grijalva.

New uranium claims near the park were banned for 20 years in 2012 by the Interior Department. Grijalva’s bill would make the moratorium permanent and has the support of the Havasupai, Hualapai, Navajo and Hopi tribes, along with other local officials and environmental groups.

The Flagstaff council has issued previous resolutions opposing mining and transportation of uranium, and declared Flagstaff a Nuclear Free Zone in 2017.

The Canyon Mine, less than 10 miles from the South Rim, is the only active uranium mine near the park, but isn’t yet producing ore. The mine’s owners in the past have said uranium production poses little threat to the environment and local communities.

news_donate_47.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkHopiUraniumHavasupaiFlagstaffminingRaul GrijalvaLocal NewsNavajo NationU.S. Department of the InteriorEnergy Fuels ResourcesHualapai TribeCanyon Mineflagstaff city council
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content