KNAU and Arizona News

Ruling: Restitution Orders Can Include Security System Cost

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2019 at 2:23 PM MST
gavel.jpg
azcapitoltimes.com
/

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the restitution that a convicted criminal defendant can be ordered to pay a theft victim can include costs for installing a home security system and maintaining it for a reasonable period in order to restore the victim's sense of peace.

The ruling said the victim "felt vulnerable and victimized" and that her fears increased after learning the co-defendant had searched for a photograph of her.

The Court of Appeals said it was guided by a 2002 Arizona Supreme Court decision and later rulings that said restitution orders could include reasonable economic costs for expenses resulting from criminal conduct, such as mental-health counseling.

The restitution case now goes back to Yuma County Superior Court to reconsider other parts of the restitution order.

