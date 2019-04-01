© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Higher Wildland Fire Activity Predicted for Parts of Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2019 at 3:42 PM MST
636338542849646167-AP-17175011835538.jpg
Kelly Presnell/Associated Press
/

Wildland fire forecasters are predicting some higher activity for parts of Arizona.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management will brief Gov. Doug Ducey and his executive staff Monday on this year's fire season outlook.

Forest officials say the recent winter moisture across Arizona provided some much-needed relief to the state after struggling with a lack of moisture and severe drought conditions over the last couple of years.

Last year's fire numbers dropped significantly from the previous year despite the state's dry conditions.

In 2018, there were 2,000 wildfires for a total of 165,000 acres burned on private, state, federal and tribal lands.

Arizona had 2,205 fires in 2017 that charred 420,000 acres.

 

Arizona fire wildfire Local News Doug Ducey Fire Season 2019
Associated Press
