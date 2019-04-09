Lodging Complex at Grand Canyon's South Rim to Get Upgrade

A lodging complex at the Grand Canyon's South Rim that is nearly 50 years old is being replaced.

The $30 million project to replace the Maswik South complex is expected to take at least 18 months.

The complex will go from six buildings with 90 basic rooms to four buildings with 120 mid-scale rooms. Thirty of the new rooms will have kitchenettes, an option not currently available at Grand Canyon National Park.

The rooms at Maswik South were not air conditioned and were among the smallest at the national park, accessed through walkways and stairwells. The new buildings will accommodate the disabled.

The work is being done under a concessionaire contract held by Xanterra South Rim, L.L.C. It also includes upgrades to roads, utilities and the landscape.