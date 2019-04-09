Voter Fraud Alleged in Colorado City

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
An Arizona county attorney wants to investigate allegations of unspecified voter fraud during last year's municipal elections in a rural community on the Arizona-Utah border that is home to a polygamous sect.

Today's News-Herald in Lake Havasu City reports that Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith is requesting $8,000 in county funds to investigate. Smith declined to provide specifics about the allegation but says he'll share more at a county board meeting on April 15.

Members of a polygamous group called the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS, kept control of the town council in Colorado City, Arizona, during the 2018 elections.

Colorado City Vice Mayor Anthus Barlow says the potential investigation is a surprise and deferred questions to the county, which oversaw the election.

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair declined to comment.

