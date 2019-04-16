© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
O'Halleran Plans Trip to Honduras to Discuss Migration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 16, 2019 at 1:03 PM MST
U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran says he plans to travel to Honduras soon to learn why many residents of the Central American country are migrating north.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Monday that the Arizona Democrat plans to discuss with Honduran officials what the U.S. can do to help.

O'Halleran says the U.S. government needs to consult with Mexico about finding solutions for slowing down the flow of migrants heading to the U.S.

He says Congress has committed to investing more in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but it has been difficult for the agency to fill agent and officer vacancies.

He says President Donald Trump's suggestion of shutting down the U.S.-Mexico border would harm commerce for both countries.

Associated Press
