© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey OKs Restrictions for Emergency Early Voting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2019 at 1:52 PM MST
Voting_sign_20121105065750_320_240.JPG
abc15.com
/

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill restricting the use of emergency voting that allows people who can't show up at their polling place to cast a ballot ahead of Election Day.

The measure signed Wednesday by the Republican governor stems from GOP frustration with Maricopa County's Democratic elections chief, Adrian Fontes.

Arizona allows anyone to vote up to 5 p.m. on the Friday before an election. After that, they must have an "unforeseen circumstance."

Fontes opened five emergency voting centers in the state's largest county ahead of last year's election and didn't police the nature of voters' emergencies.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's bill allows a county's Board of Supervisors to decide the location for emergency voting centers and requires voters to affirm they have an emergency.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa CountyelectionsArizona LegislatureDoug Ducey2018 Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content