Mohave County Approves Election Investigation in Colorado City

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved an investigation into voter fraud in Colorado City. It comes after allegations that include former residents voting in the 2018 election.

Mohave County Attorney’s office says a Colorado City resident recently filed a complaint alleging voter fraud in the most-recent city council election.

The complaint said former residents stayed on voter rolls because they did not update their home addresses.

Speakers at a recent meeting say they believe voting troubles are connected to legal problems within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith told county supervisors he does not think the investigation will yield much in the way of arrests for voter fraud, but it will have an effect.

“I think that having someone go up there, poking around and investigating it will put people on notice if in fact there is inappropriate conduct going on up there.”

The board approved the use of up to $8,000 to re-hire Gary Engels, who investigated child marriage and abuse accusations in the community starting in 2005.