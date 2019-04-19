© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Stabbing Death of Oklahoma Man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
5ca262fab4da7.image_.jpg
Flagstaff Police Department
/

A suspect accused of fatally stabbing an Oklahoma man near Bushmaster Park in Flagstaff last month has pleaded not guilty.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports 27-year-old Phelan Connally of Flagstaff entered his plea Monday.

Connally reportedly called in the stabbing of Jason Kent Hart to Flagstaff police after the March 29 incident.

Court documents show Connally got into an altercation with Hart in a wooded area east of Flagstaff.

Authorities say the 39-year-old Hart died at the scene.

Connally waited for officers to appear at the crime scene and was interviewed and booked by police on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He's being held on $100,000 bond in the Coconino County Detention Facility.

A public defender who is representing Connally in the case declined comment.

news_donate_58.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffcrimeLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content