$1M Bond for Prescott Mom, No Bail for Daughter in Suspected Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
5cae065bddb94.image_.jpg
Prescott Police Dept.
/

A $1 million bond has been set for a Prescott woman accused in the suspected death of the family's matriarch while the suspect's daughter is being held without bail.

Prescott police arrested 46-year-old Tara Aven and 24-year-old Briar Aven after Tuesday's discovery of a decomposed body believed to be 77-year-old Sandra Aven.

The body was found in Sandra Aven's home, which is adjacent to where her daughter and granddaughter live.

Police believe the victim might have been dead since late 2017.

They say the suspects allegedly cashed numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years.

Yavapai County court officials say the women remain jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, fraud schemes and other charges.

Public defenders have been appointed for the women, who have scheduled court appearances next week.

 

