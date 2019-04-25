© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tiger Attacks Founder of Arizona Nonprofit Animal Rescue

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM MST
bowie_the_bengal_tiger.jpg
Keepers of the Wild on Facebook
/

A Bengal tiger has attacked a nonprofit animal rescue's founder in northwestern Arizona and will not be put down after the man said it was his fault.

Keepers of the Wild said Wednesday on Facebook that founder Jonathan Kraft was working to protect animals from heavy rain, lightning and hail during a Monday storm when Bowie the tiger pushed a gate and attacked.

Kraft took the blame for what he called an "accident" and said "these situations occur when there is human error."

Kraft was taken to a hospital with two broken bones and other wounds.

The sanctuary said the declawed tiger used his teeth to hold Kraft until staff intervened.

Kraft will be recovering for several months.

The group said Bowie is fine and will not be euthanized.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildlifeKINGMANMOHAVE COUNTYanimalskeepers of the wild
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content