© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Vetoes State Immunity, Public Meeting Probe Bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2019 at 1:16 PM MST
dUCEY1.jpg
Brent Brooks @brentbrooks
/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have expanded the power of the state's Ombudsman-Citizen's Aide to review public meeting violations and a second bill granting legal immunity to state officials who manage federal lands.

The Republican governor said the attorney general and county attorneys have the power to review whether elected officials are violating public meeting laws while behind closed doors in executive sessions and there's no evidence they're not doing so. He said Tuesday the proposal from GOP Sen. David Farnsworth allowing the Ombudsman to access records while investigating those meetings was therefore unnecessary.

The governor also vetoed a bill by Rep. Mark Finchem extending legal immunity to state workers who are managing federal land. He said he didn't see a reason for the legislation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona LegislatureDoug Duceypublic landsopen meetings
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content