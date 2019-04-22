© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Outlaws Hand-Held Phone Use While Driving

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2019 at 2:13 PM MST
mobile-phone-1573275_1920.jpg

One of the last places in the United States where drivers are free to do what they want with their cellphones is going hands-free.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed legislation that makes it illegal to hold a phone while driving. The move ends a decade of Arizona resisting as nearly all other states took steps to outlaw driving distractions caused by cellphones.

The death of a police officer hit by a distracted driver, heartbreaking stories from others who lost their loved ones and a wave of phone restrictions by local governments convinced lawmakers to change course.

Arizona becomes the 48th state to ban texting and the 18th to ban any hand-held phone use while driving. Officers can begin issuing warnings immediately and can write tickets in 2021.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News transportationArizonatextingArizona LegislatureDoug Ducey
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content