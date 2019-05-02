© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Child Sex Assault Lawsuit Proposal Complicates Budget Battle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2019 at 4:55 PM MST
legislature.jpg
azleg.gov

A fight over a proposal to increase Arizona's statute of limitations for lawsuits alleging childhood molestations has thrown a new wrinkle into already contentious state budget negotiations.

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer says he won't vote for a budget unless the statute of limitations for a victim of childhood sex assaults to sue is raised. Senate President Karen Fann said Thursday she won't put that up for a vote until a deal is struck with opponents.

Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard also says he'll hold out unless lawmakers buck Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to pocket excess cash the state expects because of the 2017 federal income tax overhaul.

With Mesnard and Boyer refusing to back a deal, Fann lacks the needed 16 GOP votes to get a budget passed.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News budgetArizona Legislaturechildlegal
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
