KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon National Park to Reopen North Rim on May 15

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2019 at 5:30 AM MST
NPS
Grand Canyon National Park officials on May 15 will reopen the North Rim to visitors after its winter closure.

The park's announcement Wednesday said the entrance gate will open at 7:30 a.m. and the visitor and other park facilities will commence operations along with Grand Canyon North Rim Lodge operations that include lodging and groceries.

Officials said North Rim visitors will see construction work this summer as a project to replace water lines gets underway.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parktourismLocal News
