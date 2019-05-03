© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Investigate Death of Boy Scout on Arizona Hike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2019 at 3:59 AM MST
5ccb8363e4505.image_.jpg
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/

Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy during a hike with a Boy Scouts troop in the Arizona desert.

Pinal County sheriff's officials say the group had water but ran out when they got to the top of a mountain Saturday and the teen began to exhibit signs of extreme dehydration on the way down.

Members of the group called for help, and emergency responders tried to resuscitate the boy but couldn't. Authorities say he died at the scene.

It's unclear if the lack of water led to the teen's death at Picacho Peak State Park between Phoenix and Tucson. His name hasn't been released.

Andy Price, an executive with the Boy Scouts' Grand Canyon Council, says the organization is deeply saddened by the teen's death and they're providing support for the family and the scouting community.

news_donate_5.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Phoenixtucsonpinal county
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content