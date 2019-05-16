© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Funeral Service for Navajo Code Talker Scheduled in Chinle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2019 at 4:58 AM MST
The funeral service for a Navajo Code Talker will be held this week in Chinle.

Fleming Begaye Sr. died May 10. He was 97.

Begaye was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

His funeral is scheduled Friday morning at the Potter's House Christian Center in Chinle.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez has ordered flags flown at half-staff across the reservation that day.

Begaye served as a Code Talker from 1943 to 1945, fighting in the battles of Tarawa and Tinian. He spent a year in a naval hospital after being wounded.

Begaye later ran a general store in Chinle called "Begaye's Corner."

He and his late wife had three children.

Associated Press
