KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Asks Judge to Hold Off on Fines in Inmate Care Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2019 at 4:09 PM MST
prisoners-healthcare-ap.jpg
AP File Photo
/

The state of Arizona wants a judge to hold off on issuing $1.6 million in threatened contempt-of-court fines for failing to adequately follow through on its promises to improve health care for prisoners.

The state asked Judge Roslyn Silver to put the threatened fines on the backburner as it appeals an earlier $1.4 million fine and civil contempt ruling against Corrections Director Charles Ryan for noncompliance with a settlement over inmate care.

Lawyers for the state say an appellate ruling that's favorable to Arizona could invalidate Silver's order in which she threatened to issue another round of fines.

Corene Kendrick, an attorney representing prisoners, says the state is trying to keep Silver from holding a hearing over the threatened fines.

KNAU and Arizona News health careAZ Dept of Correctionslegalcharles ryan
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
