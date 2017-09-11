Hearing To Focus On Retaliation Complaint Against Prisons

A judge will hold a hearing Monday on allegations of retaliation against inmates in a class-action lawsuit that protests the quality of health care in Arizona's prisons.

The hearing follows Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan being questioned in court last month over whether he tried to undermine a court order that prohibited retaliation against inmates who testified in the lawsuit.

Ryan testified about a July 27 email he sent to prisons employees letting them know they had to follow the order. The email also says the decision was based on only the accounts of prisoners.

Ryan had said his comments about the order weren't intended to be disrespectful.

Attorneys challenging health services in the prisons have repeatedly said the state is dragging its feet in making improvements after settling the lawsuit in 2014.