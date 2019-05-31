© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Input Sought on Resumption of Diving to B-29 in Lake Mead

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2019 at 9:04 AM MST
Lake-Mead.jpg

The National Park Service says it is seeking public comment on the possible resumption of guided diving to a submerged B-29 bomber that has been designated as an archaeological site after crashing into Lake Mead in 1948.

The agency said Thursday that renewed limited-use commercial authorization for underwater visits to the crash site listed on the National Register of Historic Places would follow periods when limited diving was permitted from 2008-2009 and 2015-2017.

According to the announcement, the National Park Service paused permitted diving to re-assess the condition of the aircraft and that the agency believes re-use of restrictions and requirements set in the previous authorization would mitigate any potential environmental concerns.

Divers found the bomb in August 2002.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News National Park ServiceLake Meadhistoryarmed forcesaerospace
Associated Press
